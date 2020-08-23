1/1
Molly Ann (Schmitz) KELLY
Age 56 Passed away peacefully in St. Paul on August 20, 2020 after a 15-month-long fight with lung cancer. Survived by husband, Daniel; daughter, Cathryn; parents, Richard and Mary Schmitz; sister, Pamela (Dave) Olson; mother-in-law, Patricia Kelly; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by daughter, Claire Jansen; grandparents, Leota and Leonard Olson and Ray and Sybelle Schmitz; father-in-law, Jack Kelly. Visitation 4-6 PM Tuesday, August 25 at O'Halloran & Murphy, 575 Snelling Ave. S., St. Paul 55116. Funeral service at 10 AM Wednesday, August 26 at Saint Thomas More Catholic Church, 1079 Summit Ave., St. Paul 55105.





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home - St. Paul
AUG
26
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Saint Thomas More Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home - St. Paul
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
