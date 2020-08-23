Age 56 Passed away peacefully in St. Paul on August 20, 2020 after a 15-month-long fight with lung cancer. Survived by husband, Daniel; daughter, Cathryn; parents, Richard and Mary Schmitz; sister, Pamela (Dave) Olson; mother-in-law, Patricia Kelly; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by daughter, Claire Jansen; grandparents, Leota and Leonard Olson and Ray and Sybelle Schmitz; father-in-law, Jack Kelly. Visitation 4-6 PM Tuesday, August 25 at O'Halloran & Murphy, 575 Snelling Ave. S., St. Paul 55116. Funeral service at 10 AM Wednesday, August 26 at Saint Thomas More Catholic Church, 1079 Summit Ave., St. Paul 55105.