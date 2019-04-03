|
|
1931 ~ 2019 Daughter of John Maurice and Margaret Ellen McGovern Culligan. Sister of John, Robert, David, Joseph, Margaret Culligan. Mother of Brendan Robert (Lucinda), John Culligan, Margaret Amanda "Meghan", and Antony Ireland (Julie) Olin. Grand mother of Madeline Braaten and Teagan Braaten Olin; Cecelia Claire and Caroline Elizabeth Olin. Parishioner, Spirit of Saint Stephen's Church, Minneapolis, MN. Oblate of The Monastery of Saint Benedict. Visitation – Thursday, April 4, 4-8pm (prayer service 6:30) O'Halloran & Murphy, St. Paul, MN Funeral Services – Friday, April 5, Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30pm with visitation 30 minutes prior at Church of the Assumption, St. Paul, MN. Interment at 3:30pm at Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights, MN. Memorials preferred. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 3, 2019