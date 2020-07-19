1/1
Mona VASQUEZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 55 Of St. Paul Mona was called home on July 9th, 2020. Preceded in death by father Serapio Vasquez. Mona was a loving, caring, kindhearted mother, daughter, grandmother, sister and auntie. Survived by loving children, Gena, Steven and Casandra; 5 loving grandchildren, Nadia, Jose, Jacob, Jasmin and Gino; siblings, Linda, Lidia, Toni, Danny, Moses, David, Esperansa, Mark and Fernando; along with many loved nieces and nephews. There are no words to describe how greatly she will be missed. "Heaven Has Gained An Angel." Private Funeral Service on Wednesday July 22, 2020. MASK REQUIRED. 651-767-9333





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved