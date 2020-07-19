Mona VASQUEZ

Age 55 Of St. Paul Mona was called home on July 9th, 2020. Preceded in death by father Serapio Vasquez. Mona was a loving, caring, kindhearted mother, daughter, grandmother, sister and auntie. Survived by loving children, Gena, Steven and Casandra; 5 loving grandchildren, Nadia, Jose, Jacob, Jasmin and Gino; siblings, Linda, Lidia, Toni, Danny, Moses, David, Esperansa, Mark and Fernando; along with many loved nieces and nephews. There are no words to describe how greatly she will be missed. "Heaven Has Gained An Angel." Private Funeral Service on Wednesday July 22, 2020. MASK REQUIRED. 651-767-9333