Born June 19, 1933 in St. Paul Passed December 15, 2019 in Oakdale Preceded in death by husband, Don; sister, Mary Ann (Edward) St. Ledger; parents, Adelheid and John Geisinger; son, Donald Jr.; and grandson, Jason. She is survived by children, Dan (Diane), Dee (Ron Hawkins), Doug (Jackie), Den (Traci), Dave (Darla), Dorena (Mike) Scott, Deb (Todd) Schirmer; sister-in-law, Helen Mattick; 18 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren with 2 more great-grandchildren on the way; and other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Transfiguration Catholic Church, 6133 15th Street N, Oakdale with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment at Union Cemetery in Maplewood. www.MaplewoodMNFuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 18, 2019