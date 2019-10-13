|
Age 74 Formerly of Forest Lake Passed away September 27, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ. Survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Henry "Corky" Laska, and son, Court (Sherry). Services Wednesday, October 16 at 11AM with visitation 1 hour prior at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 171 Elm St., Lino Lakes, MN. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery. Celebration of life gathering to follow from 1-3PM at Mermaid Event Center, 2200 Moundsview Blvd., Moundsview, 55112. Memorials preferred.
