Melcher Mortuary Mission Chapel & Crematory
6625 E Main St
Mesa, AZ 85205
(480) 832-3500
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
171 Elm St.
Lino Lakes, MN
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
171 Elm St.
Lino Lakes, MN
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Mermaid Event Center
2200 Moundsview Blvd.
Moundsview, MN
Monica Faye (Larson) LASKA

Monica Faye (Larson) LASKA Obituary
Age 74 Formerly of Forest Lake Passed away September 27, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ. Survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Henry "Corky" Laska, and son, Court (Sherry). Services Wednesday, October 16 at 11AM with visitation 1 hour prior at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 171 Elm St., Lino Lakes, MN. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery. Celebration of life gathering to follow from 1-3PM at Mermaid Event Center, 2200 Moundsview Blvd., Moundsview, 55112. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019
