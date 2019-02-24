|
Age 95 of NE Mpls Passed away February 19, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Leonard and siblings. Survived by children, Richard (Peri), Charles (Sharron), and Virginia; grand-children, Scott (Erin) Kujawa, Jeffrey (Brooke) Kujawa, Shannon (Ryan) Tweet, and Todd Kujawa; 4 great grandchildren; sister, Alma (Bill) Brouillet. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30AM Tuesday, February 26, with visitation starting one hour prior at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 835 2nd Ave. NW, New Brighton. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Northeast Chapel 612-781-6828
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019