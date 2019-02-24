Home

POWERED BY

Services
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Northeast Chapel
2901 Johnson Street NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 781-6828
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
835 2nd Ave.
New Brighton, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Monica KUJAWA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Monica H. KUJAWA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Monica H. KUJAWA Obituary
Age 95 of NE Mpls Passed away February 19, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Leonard and siblings. Survived by children, Richard (Peri), Charles (Sharron), and Virginia; grand-children, Scott (Erin) Kujawa, Jeffrey (Brooke) Kujawa, Shannon (Ryan) Tweet, and Todd Kujawa; 4 great grandchildren; sister, Alma (Bill) Brouillet. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30AM Tuesday, February 26, with visitation starting one hour prior at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 835 2nd Ave. NW, New Brighton. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Northeast Chapel 612-781-6828
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now