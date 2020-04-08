|
Age 72 Monica passed away peacefully on April 5th, 2020 surrounded by family. Monica was a graduate of New Richmond High School and UW – River Falls. She was preceded by her parents, John and Dorothy (Carroll) Cloutier. She is survived by her husband of thirty years, Jerry Walker; three step-children, Tim (Sue) Walker, Jennifer (Warren) Eck, and Brian (Dawnielle) Walker; five step-grandchildren; three sisters, Carroll Williams, Rosemary Meath, and Yvonne (Mike) Jarmuz; four brothers, John (Betty), Bernard (Pat), Chuck (Cheryl) and Allan; sisters-in-law Pat (Chuck) Ernst and Elaine Walker: many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She will be missed by her beloved Golden Retriever, Holly. Memorials preferred to , or RAGOM in Monica's name. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in Osceola. www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020