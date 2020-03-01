Home

Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Northeast Chapel
2901 Johnson Street NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 781-6828
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Northeast Chapel
2901 Johnson Street NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Hedwig Catholic Church
129 29th Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Hedwig Catholic Church
129 29th Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN
More Obituaries for Monica BALDWIN
Monica M. (Goiffon) BALDWIN

Monica M. (Goiffon) BALDWIN Obituary
Age 93, of Fridley, MN Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 29th, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Dale; siblings, Cedric Goiffon, Rose Alcorn, Bernadette Anderson, Mark Goiffon, Andrew Goiffon and Anne Thein. Survived by Mary (Paul) Kelly, Amy (Mike Mokosaik) Baldwin; grand children, Sean, Sarah, Mark, Rachel, Anna, John, Madison, Miles, Margot; many nieces, nephews and loving family and friends. Had many dearly loved friends from Fridley State Bank where she worked for many years. Grew up in Hugo and graduated from Monroe High School in St. Paul. Special thanks to HealthEast Hospice and staff and friends at RosePointe Senior Apartments. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to a . Mass of Christian Burial to be held Thursday, March 5th, 10AM with visitation one hour prior at St. Hedwig Catholic Church 129 29th Ave NE Minneapolis, MN 55418. Evening visitation to be held Wednesday, March 4th from 4 to 7 pm at: Washburn-McReavy Northeast Chapel 2901 Johnson St. NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418 612-781-6828 www.Washburn-McReavy.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020
