Age 85, of Stillwater, MN Passed away peacefully on January 4, 2020 surrounded by family at the Minnesota Veteran's Home. Beloved husband of 36 years to Karen and father to Geoffrey, Randy (Jenny), Susannah, Jodi Jantz (Kelly), and Dawn Miller. Loving grandfather to Annelise, Gabrielle, Kyle, Alex, Isabella and Nathan. Moe honorably served in the U.S. Navy and enjoyed a successful 30-year career in sales and international marketing with 3M. Moe loved to travel, and his greatest joy was spending time with family, especially his grandchildren who affectionately called him "Grandpa Candy" and "Papa." Moe is also survived by his siblings, Joy Ann Bryant and William (Mary Jo) Flamm. Interment will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 2PM, Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Moe would appreciate the irony of being interred on tax day. Memorials preferred to the Minnesota Veteran's Home, 5101 Minnehaha Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55417.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020