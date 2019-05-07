Home

O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
Montse Montserrat Alaix YOUNG

Montse Montserrat Alaix YOUNG Obituary
3-20-33 ~ 5-5-19 Born in Tarragona Spain. In 1954 she and Richard Ryan Young were married in Spain where they had the 5 children. They later moved to Minnesota, settle in Roseville where they had 5 more children. Preceded in death by her Husband ,Richard and her son, Patrick. Mother to 10 children, Montse, Tito, Tere, Patrick (Kim), Carmen, Ana, Isa, Cathy (Steve), Cris, Jim (Bree), with 14 grandchildren and 2 great grand children. She was dedicated to the Lord and her family. Montse served the Lord by attending mass daily, countless hours in Adoration and volunteering to help those in need. She loved being with her kids. She spent a lifetime feeding them and all their friends who came to her home. All the kids who came to her home learned a little Spanish and she learn much of her English from all of them. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 10 AM at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 2048 Hamline Ave., Roseville. Visitation Wednesday 4-7 PM at the Roseville Memorial Chapel, 2245 N. Hamline Ave. and one hour prior at the church. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorials preferred to EWTN. 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press on May 7, 2019
