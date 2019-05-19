|
|
Wonderful Mother, Wife, and Friend Laura was born in Wales, North Dakota on August 19, 1932 to Albert and Mary Rohde. Laura was one of 16 children and she lived a full and vigorous life for 86 years. She was the loving mother of six children, and grandmother of 14 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Laura was also the devoted wife of Lyle E. Kahnke for 44 years until his passing in 1997, and of Stanley U. Moore for 13 years until his passing in 2015. She is survived by her children: JoAnn (Bob) Carraher of Woodbury, Jerome (Jan) Kahnke of Woodbury, Donna (Tom) Egan of Rosemount, Peggy (Bill) Elsasser of Woodbury, and Randy (Lizz) Kahnke of Medina, and her grandchildren: Shawn, Mitchell, Brett, Taylor, Mackenzie, Ashley, Leah, Bridget, Nicole, Natalie, Jacob, Joe, Ben, and Peter. Laura encountered, and overcame, many challenges in her life, experienced much joy, and positively affected the lives of many people. Among other things, she endured three major cancer operations in the 1970s; and perhaps most significantly, she and Lyle lost their teenage son, Duane, in an accident on the family farm. Laura was able to not only survive, but thrive, in the face of such adversity by engaging the strong character traits that were evident to those who knew her well. First, she took care of her family. Raising her children, and assisting her husbands and her extended family, were her lifelong passions. Simply put, if something needed to be done, she did it; if someone needed help, she was there. She used her sharp mind and relentless work ethic to accomplish amazing things — she literally made deals involving the sale of sweet corn from a hospital bed. Second, Laura relied on a well-developed sense of humor. Her keen wit was frequently in evidence — particularly when a smile was needed. For example, she enjoyed wryly reminding her children that when they were getting a haircut they should save some time and "get them all cut." She traveled the world, and shared her zest for life with many friends in the Dogpatch Dollies, the Befrienders Program, and numerous bridge clubs. Finally, Laura genuinely and generously cared for others and shared with them her wonderful gift of hospitality. She made more meals than can be counted and never allowed anyone to leave hungry. Laura also remembered her humble beginnings and the difficulties of transitioning to a new community. As a longtime member of IHM in St. Paul and later St. Peter's in Mendota Heights, she had a special place in her heart for those who were outcast or overlooked. "For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you made me welcome." In addition to her children, their spouses, and their families, Laura is survived by her sister Florence Liebersbach and brother Charles (Dianne) Rohde, all of Langdon ND, and many nieces and nephews whose company she enjoyed for years. She is also survived by Stan's children and grandchildren, whom she came to regard as her own family: Gary (Cathy) Moore, Karen Moore Collins (Denny), and Craig Moore. Laura was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Lyle and Stan, son Duane, and many brothers, sisters, and in-laws. Laura's family wishes to extend a note of heartfelt gratitude to all those who contributed to her care at Stonecrest Commons, including specifically Mary, Kris, Genet, and Sara. Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Thursday, May 23 at 11:00 am., with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m., and rosary at 9:30 a.m., at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 515 S. Albert St., St. Paul, MN 55116. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Gillette Children's Hospital or The Dorothy Day Center.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019