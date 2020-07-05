1/
Morgan Rose OLCHEFSKE
1999 - 2020
July 25, 1999 - June 28, 2020 Age 20 Our beautiful Morgan Rose left us way too soon on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Heaven has gained a caring, vibrant, funny and loving angel. We are going to miss her terribly! Preceded in death by grandpa Greg Henderson. Survived by dad Mike Henderson; brother & best friend Greg Olchefske; mom "Mimma" Kimberly Olchefske; and one of her favorite people in the whole world, her Grandma Jacqueline Claire Henderson; aunts, uncles and cousins Keith (Cindy) Henderson, Denise (Ed) Fierst, Mike (Dawn) Bookey, Tyler Fierst, Jill Ohland, Alex Henderson, Nate Fierst, Liv Henderson and Emma Henderson, Mike, KK, Alice; and many extended family members. Morgan, we love you so much more than you could know, and we will miss you forever! We know Grandpa Greg was there for you with open arms! Rest in Peace our sweet girl! Visitation Tuesday (July 7, 2020) from 4:00 PM-7:00 PM at Sandberg Funeral Home, 2593 E. 7th Avenue, North St. Paul. Her Celebration of life will be on Wednesday (July 8, 2020) 11:00 AM at Church of St. Peter, 2600 Margaret Street North, North St. Paul. Live streaming at time of Mass is available at Sandberg Funeral Home facebook page. (no account needed). In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
JUL
8
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Church of St. Peter
Funeral services provided by
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
