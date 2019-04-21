|
Age 80 of St. Paul Park Passed away unexpectedly on April 15, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife Gloria; parents; siblings Cass, Doug and Mike. Survived by siblings Ron, Chuck, Charleen and Arleen; step-children and grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 am, Thursday, April 25, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 920 Holley Ave., St. Paul Park with visitation one hour prior. Interment in Newport Cemetery.
