Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
920 Holley Ave.
St. Paul Park, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
20 Holley Ave.
St. Paul Park, MN
Morris "Sonny" SKARE Jr. Obituary
Age 80 of St. Paul Park Passed away unexpectedly on April 15, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife Gloria; parents; siblings Cass, Doug and Mike. Survived by siblings Ron, Chuck, Charleen and Arleen; step-children and grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 am, Thursday, April 25, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 920 Holley Ave., St. Paul Park with visitation one hour prior. Interment in Newport Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019
