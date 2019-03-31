|
July 8, 1935 — March 26, 2018 Age 83, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 26, 2018. Muriel was born on July 8, 1935, to Roy and Margaret Wetterstrom. She grew up in St. Paul. She married Gerald (Jerry) Lindeman on September 9, 1955. They first resided in Maplewood and later moved to Woodbury. Muriel's entire banking career was with First National Bank of St. Paul/US Bank. She was a selfless and thoughtful daughter, wife, mother and grandmother, always putting the needs of others first. She loved to spend time at the family cabin with family members and friends. She and Jerry were long-time members of Gethsemane Lutheran Church, and later became members at Woodbury Lutheran Church. She had a strong faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and we know we will see her again someday soon! Muriel was preceded in death by her husband Jerry and son, Jim. She is survived by her son, Steve (Diann); daughter, Karen (John) Parizek; grandchildren, Aaron (Joanne) Lindeman, Amy (Justin) Graham, Kyle and Kristen Parizek; four great-grandchildren; brother, Dan (Kathleen) Wetterstrom; sister-in-law, Cheryl Lindeman; former daughter-in-law, Vicky Smith; nieces, nephews and many other family members and friends. The visitation will be at Woodbury Lutheran Church, (7380 Afton Road, Woodbury) on Tuesday, April 2, from 4:00-6:00 PM, with the service at 6:00PM. A light meal will be served after the service. The visitation and service will be celebrating the lives of both Muriel and her son Jim.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019