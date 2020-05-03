Muriel Jean PAULSON
Age 89, of Maplewood, MN Passed away on Tuesday April 28th, 2020 Murt, as she was called, was preceded in death by Glenn, her husband of 58 years. She is survived by three sons; Tim, Jay, and Terry, four grand children, and four great grandchildren with another due soon. Murt had a large circle of friends and family, ran a custom drapery business, loved playing bridge, and was a dedicated baseball, football, and golf fan. She and her family enjoyed camping and fishing all over Minnesota. She was a member of Peace United Church of Christ her entire life until it closed. Due to the pandemic, no service will be held at this time. She will be interred with her husband at the Fort Snelling National Cemetery.





Published in Pioneer Press on May 3, 2020.
