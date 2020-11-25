1/1
Muriel (Deilke) NESTRUD
Age 95 Died peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the Deerfield Gables Care Center in New Richmond, WI. Muriel was preceded in death by her husbands, Ted Deilke and Leonard Nestrud; son, Ted Deilke; and brothers, Philip (Donna) and Jim McNamara. Survived by children, Bonnie (Joel) Peterson, Wayne (Joyce) Deilke and Patty (Randy) Elovich; daughter-in-law, Sharon Deilke; step-children, Terri (Randy) Boatman and Dan (Mary Jo) Nestrud; grandchildren, Candi (Tony), Heather (Mike), Troy, Clint (Kelly), Kevin (Cassie), Matt (Rocky), Cassie (Eric), Zee (Kevin) and Adam; step-grandchildren, Cory, Molly, Michelle, Abbie (Bryan), Ben, Allison, Megan (Jarett) and Carlee; 19 great-grandchildren; plus many beloved friends and relatives. In lieu of flowers, please commit a random act of kindness or generosity in your community in memory of Muriel's kind and loving spirit. Funeral Service Wednesday, November 25 (TODAY) at 11:00 AM at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER (2800 Curve Crest Boulevard) with interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Respecting the current Covid-19 guidelines, attendance is limited; a livestream can be found on the Bradshaw website to encourage participation to everyone's personal level of comfort.





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 25, 2020.
