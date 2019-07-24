|
Age 87 of St. Paul, MN Passed away at home on July 21, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Muriel was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Velma Pullen; partner Albert Lindblad; sister Louise and brothers, Cecil Jr. and Paul. Survived by her sisters, Virginia Rogers and Anne York of Indiana; her son LaDon Jr. and his husband Brian Kraft; daughter Victoria and her husband Robert Mensen; daughter Artina and her partner Guy Baker and her four grandchildren (Anthony, Dylan, Sean and Sarah). Retired from Anchor Hocking Plastics at the age of 67, member of the West 7th community for the past 60 years, and beloved 'treat lady' of the river walkways and dog parks. Memorial Service will be held at KESSLER & MAGUIRE FUNERAL HOME on Saturday from 1-4 PM located at 640 West 7th St., St. Paul, MN 55102. 651-224-2341
Published in Pioneer Press on July 24, 2019