Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Jude of the Lake Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Jude of the Lake Catholic Church
700 Mahtomedi Ave
Mahtomedi, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel SNOW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel (Gorman) SNOW

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Muriel (Gorman) SNOW Obituary
Age 88, of White Bear Lake Passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Harold; son, Ken "KC"; siblings, Dorothy, Joan, and John. Survived by children, Katie (Leonard) Deeg, Kari (Pat) McGrath, and Kevin; grandchildren, Peter (Julie) Deeg, Amy (John) Schantzen, Cassie (Scott) Paseka, Grady McGrath, Hadley McGrath, Mason McGrath, Kierney McGrath, Delaney McGrath, Danielle Snow, and Alexandra Snow; great grandchildren, Eleanor and Louisa; sister, Rosemary Mogren; and many other extended family members. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Jude of the Lake Catholic Church, 700 Mahtomedi Ave, Mahtomedi, with visitation one hour prior. Interment at Lakeview Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Muriel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -