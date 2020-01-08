|
Age 88, of White Bear Lake Passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Harold; son, Ken "KC"; siblings, Dorothy, Joan, and John. Survived by children, Katie (Leonard) Deeg, Kari (Pat) McGrath, and Kevin; grandchildren, Peter (Julie) Deeg, Amy (John) Schantzen, Cassie (Scott) Paseka, Grady McGrath, Hadley McGrath, Mason McGrath, Kierney McGrath, Delaney McGrath, Danielle Snow, and Alexandra Snow; great grandchildren, Eleanor and Louisa; sister, Rosemary Mogren; and many other extended family members. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Jude of the Lake Catholic Church, 700 Mahtomedi Ave, Mahtomedi, with visitation one hour prior. Interment at Lakeview Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 8, 2020