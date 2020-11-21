Died peacefully on November 16th, 2020 after a life focused on caring for her family. She was born May 27, 1929 to Edith Minnehaha (Fischer) Barrie and Charles C. Barrie in Minneapolis, MN. Her Grandfather, Robert Fischer was known as the "Sandman of Minnehaha Falls" so she and her family lived near Minnehaha Falls her entire life. She was a graduate of Theodore Roosevelt HS in South Minneapolis, where, among other things, she played the violin. After graduating she worked in the Minneapolis Public Library System for 42 years. In her retirement, she maintained a home for herself and her youngest sister, Marguerite Barrie and handled the affairs and estates of many of her passing relatives. Muriel was a fierce supporter/protector of animals, an active member and Elder in the St. James on the Park Episcopal Church. She loved gardening and independently maintaining her home. She embodied the idea of service and sacrifice, rarely doing anything simply for her own joy. She will be missed by her niece, Che O'Ryan in Springfield, Oregon, and her cousin, Loren Hoffman in Maine. She was preceded in death by all other known family members. She will also be missed by her neighborhood, her fellow church members, her former coworkers, and her beloved cat, Beauty. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Humane Society of Minnesota 475 North Cleveland Ave #1008B St. Paul, MN 55104 OR to Our Lady of Peace Hospice 2076 St. Anthony Ave St. Paul, MN 55104. www.Washburn-McReavy.com
