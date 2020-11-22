Age 97, of St. Paul, MN Formerly of Howell, MI She died on 11/9/2020 of Covid & old age. She was preceded in death by her husband Ted (Edward). She is survived by her brother Edmund Warner of Jeromesville, OH, daughters Sarah Pierson (Bill) of East Stroudsberg, PA & Carolyn Reiersgaard (Kim) of St. Paul, MN, four grandchildren Elizabeth, Mathew, Andrew & Emily (Zach) & great granddaughter Johanna. Myrle was born in Ypsilanti, MI & graduated from Roosevelt High School there. After working for Bell Telephone Company, she married Naval Ensign Edward Wallace Thomas in 1947. She spent the next 26 years living in various places around the world & the USA. She loved to sew, cook & garden & was skilled at moving her family & household every several years during her husband's military service. In 1973, he retired & they settled in Howell, MI. Five years after his death, she moved to Maplewood, MN to live near daughter Carolyn. Myrle's family thanks the staff & caregivers of Lyngblomsten Care Center, St. Paul, for their very good care & kindness. Memorials can be sent to: Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, 875 N. Randolph St., Suite 225, Arlington, VA 22203 Or go to: nmcrs.org