1/
Myrle Elizabeth THOMAS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Myrle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 97, of St. Paul, MN Formerly of Howell, MI She died on 11/9/2020 of Covid & old age. She was preceded in death by her husband Ted (Edward). She is survived by her brother Edmund Warner of Jeromesville, OH, daughters Sarah Pierson (Bill) of East Stroudsberg, PA & Carolyn Reiersgaard (Kim) of St. Paul, MN, four grandchildren Elizabeth, Mathew, Andrew & Emily (Zach) & great granddaughter Johanna. Myrle was born in Ypsilanti, MI & graduated from Roosevelt High School there. After working for Bell Telephone Company, she married Naval Ensign Edward Wallace Thomas in 1947. She spent the next 26 years living in various places around the world & the USA. She loved to sew, cook & garden & was skilled at moving her family & household every several years during her husband's military service. In 1973, he retired & they settled in Howell, MI. Five years after his death, she moved to Maplewood, MN to live near daughter Carolyn. Myrle's family thanks the staff & caregivers of Lyngblomsten Care Center, St. Paul, for their very good care & kindness. Memorials can be sent to: Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, 875 N. Randolph St., Suite 225, Arlington, VA 22203 Or go to: nmcrs.org




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved