Age 79 of St. Paul Park Called Home on July 29, 2020. Myrna enjoyed playing the slots, knitting and crocheting, her pride and joy raising dogs. She was loving, kind and selfless always putting others first. She Loved and adored her grandchildren. Survived by loving husband of 61 years, Robert; children, Zoaunne Ratzlaff, Guy, Zena (John) Stefani, Clark (Amy), Zanda, Kurt (Margaret); grandchildren, Carina & Anthony; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Muriel Einberger; daughter-in-law, Sharon; Predeceased by her parents and siblings; Robert J Zaccardi, Clifton Ratzlaff . Service Info to follow. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com