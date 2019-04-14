Home

Myron "Mike" GERSHGOL

Myron "Mike" GERSHGOL Obituary
Passed away peacefully on April 9, 2019 Preceded in death by parents Richard and Mable Gershgol, wives Carol and Maradee. Survived by sons Larry and Joel, daughter Amy, granddaughter Camille; sister Sharon (Mark) Finn, nephews and cousins. Duluth Central HS graduate class of 1956. Excelled as a baseball pitcher for several Duluth teams. Career salesman in the grocery and builders hardware industry. Enjoyed breeding and raising Arabian horses, golfing and card playing with family and friends. Past president of the St. Paul Park Lion's Club. Gathering for family and friends on Monday, April 29, from 10am to 12pm at Cremation Society of MN, 1979 Old Hudson Rd., St. Paul. Private family Inurnment.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019
