Myrtle JOY Obituary
Age 97 of Faribault, MN passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. Services will be held on Monday, March 4, at 10:30 a.m. at Parker Kohl Funeral Home, 1725 Lyndale Ave. N., Faribault. Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30. Interment at the Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN. Myrtle Bernice was born on Jan. 9, 1922, to Agnes and Henry Peterson, in Minneapolis. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis. In 1942, she married Frank Joy. They had four children. Myrt and Frank traveled a great deal and lived in many places. They had a lifetime of wonderful adventures. Our dad loved to buy and sell houses and our mother would decorate, making them gorgeous. She had a very long and beautiful life. She leaves behind many people that love her, and she will be missed. She is survived by three children, Stephen Joy, Kathy (David) Gural, and Bryan Joy; grandchildren, Tanya, Roxanne, Amy, Erica, Lindsey, Nathan, and Steve; great grand-children, Ally, Rachael, Tyler, Jack, Chloe, Merrick, Callie, Carter, Mollie and Tyler. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Joy; son, Gary Joy; brothers, Kenny Strandberg, and Rolland "Pete" Peterson; and daughter-in-law, Dorothy Joy. www.ParkerKohlFuneralHome.com 800-952-0948
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 27, 2019
