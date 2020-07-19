1/1
Nadean Marie Hruby (Ives) LARSON
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nadean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 86 Nadean passed away surrounded by family on July 14, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Nadean was born on November 7, 1933 in Montgomery, MN. She is survived by her loving husband, Ron Larson; her sisters, Ruth and Becky (Sharad); children, Randy (Ruthann), Rod (Leslie), Jodean (Paul), Stasia (Saeid), and Steven; step-children, Betsy (Mike), Jeff, and Katie (Eric); grandchildren, Jade, Brandon, Andrew (Claire), Natalie, Connor, Kendall, Riley, Ross (Morgan), Ryan, Krysta (Ryan), Stephanie, April (Ryan), and Missy; and her seven great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Jennie Hruby; sister, Mary Hruby; son, Richard Ives, Jr.; and son-in-law, Edward Fritz. Nadean was raised in St. Paul and graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in 1951. She graduated from nursing school at St. Catherine's in 1954. She worked at St. Joseph's Hospital in the ICU, ER and Endoscopy units for 38 years. She raised her six children in the Como Park area, later moving to Mendota Heights with her husband Ron, before they moved to EagleCrest in Roseville in 2018. She enjoyed traveling the world with her husband, girls' weekends with her friends, camping in the Boundary Waters and spending time at the family cabin. Nadean will be forever remembered for her hospitality, thoughtfulness, commitment to her family and legendary cooking. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Open Hands Midway where she was a frequent volunteer (436 Roy Street N, St. Paul, MN – https://www.openhandsmidway.org/ get-involved). Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Odilia Catholic Church in Shoreview on Monday, July 20th at 10:30 am with visitation starting at 9:30 am. The funeral will follow COVID-19 protocol and will not include a luncheon. If you plan to attend, please wear a mask. There will be a live stream of the funeral at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClnGngY2PshVKdCVydxoWKg. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Hillside Chapel 612-781-1999




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
09:30 AM
St. Odilia Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Odilia Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Hillside Chapel
2610 19th Avenue N.E.
Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 781-1999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved