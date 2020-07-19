Age 86 Nadean passed away surrounded by family on July 14, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Nadean was born on November 7, 1933 in Montgomery, MN. She is survived by her loving husband, Ron Larson; her sisters, Ruth and Becky (Sharad); children, Randy (Ruthann), Rod (Leslie), Jodean (Paul), Stasia (Saeid), and Steven; step-children, Betsy (Mike), Jeff, and Katie (Eric); grandchildren, Jade, Brandon, Andrew (Claire), Natalie, Connor, Kendall, Riley, Ross (Morgan), Ryan, Krysta (Ryan), Stephanie, April (Ryan), and Missy; and her seven great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Jennie Hruby; sister, Mary Hruby; son, Richard Ives, Jr.; and son-in-law, Edward Fritz. Nadean was raised in St. Paul and graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in 1951. She graduated from nursing school at St. Catherine's in 1954. She worked at St. Joseph's Hospital in the ICU, ER and Endoscopy units for 38 years. She raised her six children in the Como Park area, later moving to Mendota Heights with her husband Ron, before they moved to EagleCrest in Roseville in 2018. She enjoyed traveling the world with her husband, girls' weekends with her friends, camping in the Boundary Waters and spending time at the family cabin. Nadean will be forever remembered for her hospitality, thoughtfulness, commitment to her family and legendary cooking. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Open Hands Midway where she was a frequent volunteer (436 Roy Street N, St. Paul, MN – https://www.openhandsmidway.org/
get-involved). Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Odilia Catholic Church in Shoreview on Monday, July 20th at 10:30 am with visitation starting at 9:30 am. The funeral will follow COVID-19 protocol and will not include a luncheon. If you plan to attend, please wear a mask. There will be a live stream of the funeral at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClnGngY2PshVKdCVydxoWKg
