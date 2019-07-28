|
Age 100, of St. Paul Passed away on July 24, 2019 Nadine was born in Geyser, Montana on February 2, 1919. Preceded in death by parents, Frank & Mary Ann Proper; husband, Raymond; and siblings, Florence, James, Madeline, Raymond; half-brother, Maurice; & half-sister, Ramona. Nadine was loved and will be missed by her children, Darrell (Julie) Peterson and Marcia (Tony) Ryan; grandchildren, Mitchell and Shelby Peterson, Vince (Abby), Ann-Marie (Pawel) Cetlinski, Paul (Annie), Sean (Mary Kate); 7 great-grandchildren, Luke, Caleb, Simon, Julia, Jacob, Alex & Declan; and half-brother, Duane Deverill. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 AM Friday, August 2 at the CHURCH OF ST. AGNES, 548 Lafond Ave., St. Paul. Visitation at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ Cty Rd B, from 4-7 PM Thursday with a Rosary service at 4 PM. Nadine will be buried at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery next to her husband, Raymond. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019