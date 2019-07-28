Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
CHURCH OF ST. AGNES
548 Lafond Ave.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nadine PETERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nadine PETERSON


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nadine PETERSON Obituary
Age 100, of St. Paul Passed away on July 24, 2019 Nadine was born in Geyser, Montana on February 2, 1919. Preceded in death by parents, Frank & Mary Ann Proper; husband, Raymond; and siblings, Florence, James, Madeline, Raymond; half-brother, Maurice; & half-sister, Ramona. Nadine was loved and will be missed by her children, Darrell (Julie) Peterson and Marcia (Tony) Ryan; grandchildren, Mitchell and Shelby Peterson, Vince (Abby), Ann-Marie (Pawel) Cetlinski, Paul (Annie), Sean (Mary Kate); 7 great-grandchildren, Luke, Caleb, Simon, Julia, Jacob, Alex & Declan; and half-brother, Duane Deverill. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 AM Friday, August 2 at the CHURCH OF ST. AGNES, 548 Lafond Ave., St. Paul. Visitation at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ Cty Rd B, from 4-7 PM Thursday with a Rosary service at 4 PM. Nadine will be buried at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery next to her husband, Raymond. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nadine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
Download Now