Age 49, of Inver Grove Heights Formerly of St. Paul Park Passed away on March 29, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Reena Thielbar. Nancy is survived by her husband, Chuck; daughters, Grace, Brenna, Eva, Elizabeth and Tess; grandchildren, Amelia and Violet; siblings, Roy (Cheryl), Mike (Kate), Debbie (Glen) Gervais. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Bergevin family, 7326 Dawn Ave., Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020