Beloved Wife, Mom, Grandma Age 88 – Grandma with the black hair Passed away peacefully Aug. 6, 2019. She is preceded in death by husband, Marvin; children, Timothy and Stephanie. She is survived by children, Stephan (Mike Short), Scott (Amy), Stacie (Jim) Johnston, Chris (Lynn); grandchildren, Candice (Dan), Cameron (Becca), Tim (Taylor), Nick, Joe, Jake, Matt, Tabitha, Faithlyn. Nancy will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Private family interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Washington County Humane Society Wulff Godbout 651-224-4868 www.wulffgodboutfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 9, 2019