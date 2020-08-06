This is a remembrance for a life fully lived. Nancy was born on October 4, 1947 in Madison, WI and she died peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on August 5, 2020. In those intervening years she taught children, raised children (3), doted on grandchildren (7), nourished her community through volunteer service and non-profit work, and most significantly, gave a fierce love and devotion to her husband of 51 years, Russ. She was a strong believer in finding the joys in life and in advocating for positive change in the world. She found peace and wonder in the natural world – whether at her cherished cabin in Northern Wisconsin or on her many trips – with Russ, family, friends – to places of remarkable beauty in the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Arctic. Her photographer's lens was sharply focussed, on the stamens of lilies, the still waters of northern lakes, or the feathers of baby loons. Nancy loved nothing more than to gather her people together. She brought deep love to her relationships as wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. She was closely involved in her grandchildren's lives, actively involved in their early years, and nurturing their individual talents and passions as they have grown. Nancy kept in touch with many, both near and far, as evidenced by a dog-eared address book that charted each move and new addition to the extended network of Nelsons, Allins, and her ever widening circle of friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Robin and Ruth Emory Allin, and by her brother, Lyndon King Allin. She is survived by her beloved husband Russ Nelson, her children Matthew Allin Nelson (Kelley Nelson), Erica Marie Nelson (Dylan Howitt), and Marin Elizabeth Nelson (Darrin Kovar), and her grandchildren Tyler and Zachary (Matt and Kelley), Sylvie (Erica and Dylan), Teddy and Lincoln (Marin and Darrin), step-grandchildren Quentin and Ozzi (Darrin), brother Robin Allin Jr., best friend and sister-in-law Judy Nelson, niece Vicki Homuth and many other cherished family members. Traveling back to a crucial juncture, Nancy first went to Knox College for her freshman year, then transferring to the University of Wisconsin - Madison to finish her undergraduate degree (and to be closer to her "sweet Russie"). She received her Bachelor of Science Degree with Honors in Elementary Education and a minor in French in 1969. She and Russ then embarked on a series of adventurous moves - first to Seattle, then New York City, and back to Madison teaching elementary school in each location. In 1978, she and Russ moved to Minneapolis and became official Twin Citians, raising their three children at 2817 Brookwood Terrace, near the banks of the Minnehaha creek. In her years in the Twin Cities (first in Minneapolis and later in St. Paul) Nancy made incredible contributions to the community, most notably in the area of adolescent sexuality and reproductive health. In 1989 she co-founded the Minnesota Organization on Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention and Parenting (MOAPPP). In the 15 years under her stewardship, she fought for comprehensive sexuality education for young people at municipal and state level, and helped organize education and training for hundreds of youth educators. Guided always by her concern for vulnerable young people in the Twin Cities, and her commitment to social justice, she contributed as a long-term board member to the Family Partnership and at Como Friends. To these organizations she brought her skills in advocacy, governance and her particular genius for raising funds. In January 2019, Nancy was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer. This was a shock to all who knew Nancy as an energetic, healthy, seemingly ageless individual. Upon diagnosis, she began to reach out to her network of friends and family through the CaringBridge site, which fast became a place for her to combine her love of photography with her dedication to finding joy, to naming it and reveling in its fleeting nature. Nancy created, with the help of her dear friend Anne Brataas and the contributions of many others, a book named: "Joy: Finding Joy in Everyday". She celebrated the launch of this publication at her home on February 8th, 2020. This event served in many ways as a "living memorial" as her minister (Rev. Tim Hart-Anderson), her oncologist (Dr. Balkrishna Jahagirdar) and others shared reflections on how Nancy's journey and commitment to joy had inspired them. She recently completed her second book, "Gratitude" which is dedicated to the cancer care team at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN, where she received the most compassionate care. With the help of Dr. Jahagirdar's team (including RN Cindy Olive), Nancy survived 19 months from diagnosis, during which her time was filled with love, laughter, travel and time with family. We, her family and friends, are eternally grateful for the gift of time we were given. Even in dying, Nancy called on her family to find opportunities for gratitude and joy. She remarked on the hummingbirds at the sugar feeder, the beauty of flowers sent by friends, and expressed her thankfulness to be surrounded in loving embrace at home. Nancy will be missed tremendously, but we will also honor her last wishes to remember to "look up at the beautiful sky" and "do one kind thing every day". In lieu of flowers, it was Nancy's wish to have donations made in her honor to The Regions Hospital Foundation directed to The Cancer Care Center, to The Family Partnership or to Como Friends. The family will hold a public (likely virtual) memorial at later date.









