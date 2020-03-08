|
Age 79, of Roseville Passed away on March 2, 2020. She was born on April 30, 1940, in Superior, Wisconsin. Survived by children Allison, Paul and Brent (Arcenia), 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Also survived by former husband Ralph Maves. Nancy was a very giving person, spending over 20 years of her life helping thousands of people as a registered nurse. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grand children and great grandchildren. She was a huge Minnesota sports fan! Nancy's favorite sport was hockey. She enjoyed sewing and cross stitch. Private viewing for family at Crescent Tide Cremation Services on March 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020