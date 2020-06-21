Age 70 Of Woodbury Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, and Sister. Went to be with her Lord on June 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents; Albert & Mae Newman. Survived by daughter, Heather (life partner, Juan Gonzalez); grandchildren, Alycia, Juan, Alesandra, Emilia; great grandson, Antonio; former husband, Ken; siblings, Claudia (Ken), Gary (Janet), Jim (Terry), Roger (Cindy), and Sandy (Kevin); and many nieces and nephews. Nancy was a longtime East Sider and graduate from Johnson High School in 1967. She then enjoyed a 28 year career at 3M. She was a very kind and loving person with a big heart and a wonderful smile. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Private family service will be held. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.