Nancy Ann (Newman) GENZ
Age 70 Of Woodbury Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, and Sister. Went to be with her Lord on June 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents; Albert & Mae Newman. Survived by daughter, Heather (life partner, Juan Gonzalez); grandchildren, Alycia, Juan, Alesandra, Emilia; great grandson, Antonio; former husband, Ken; siblings, Claudia (Ken), Gary (Janet), Jim (Terry), Roger (Cindy), and Sandy (Kevin); and many nieces and nephews. Nancy was a longtime East Sider and graduate from Johnson High School in 1967. She then enjoyed a 28 year career at 3M. She was a very kind and loving person with a big heart and a wonderful smile. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Private family service will be held. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.
