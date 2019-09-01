Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
North Haven Church
2240 15th Ave. E.,
North St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy NELSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Ann NELSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Ann NELSON Obituary
Age 84 of Maplewood MN, went peacefully to be with Jesus, Aug. 22, 2019. Preceded in death by former husband John Nelson, brothers Bill (Donna) Struck, Tom Struck and daughter Laurie (Rochelle) Nelson Miller. Survived by brother Jim Struck, sister Mary (Leo) O'Brien, daughters Kathy (George) Folsom, Kris (Mike) Reeves, son Rob Nelson, seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Celebration of Life service on Thursday, Sept. 5th at 11:00 AM North Haven Church, 2240 15th Ave. E., North St. Paul, 55109. Visitation one hour prior. Luncheon to follow.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.