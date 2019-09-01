|
|
Age 84 of Maplewood MN, went peacefully to be with Jesus, Aug. 22, 2019. Preceded in death by former husband John Nelson, brothers Bill (Donna) Struck, Tom Struck and daughter Laurie (Rochelle) Nelson Miller. Survived by brother Jim Struck, sister Mary (Leo) O'Brien, daughters Kathy (George) Folsom, Kris (Mike) Reeves, son Rob Nelson, seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Celebration of Life service on Thursday, Sept. 5th at 11:00 AM North Haven Church, 2240 15th Ave. E., North St. Paul, 55109. Visitation one hour prior. Luncheon to follow.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 1, 2019