Age 82, of Tomah, WI and formerly of White Bear Lake, MN & Casa Grande, AZ Passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Liberty Village in Tomah, WI. She was born July 8, 1936 to William and Maxine (Ries) Schliek in St. Paul, Minnesota. Nancy grew up in Maplewood, MN and spent her summers at the family cabin "Wing Ding" on Trout Lake in Cross Lake, MN, and was proud that she had the first speedboat on the lake. In her younger years she enjoyed waterskiing and attending YMCA summer camp in Minnesota. Nancy was an avid baseball fan; she especially enjoyed watching the Twins and Arizona Diamondbacks. She was a wonderful homemaker, and always treasured the years and summers she got to spend with her family. She is survived by her daughter, Lynn Martalock; her son, Mark Pitman; grandchildren, Joshua (Anne) Martalock, Marja (Jayson) Finnigan, Drew Martalock, Kelsea Martalock, and Cynthia Benjamin; great grandchildren, Olivia and Micklain Martalock, and Louik and Calum Finnigan; sister, Linda Elvee; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Stanley, in 1999; her brother, Dean Schleik, and her son-in-law, Jeff Martalock. Memorial Services will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, 4:00 p.m., at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 4285 US Hwy 12, Warrens, WI. Pastor Kory Janneke will officiate. There will be no visitation held prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Touch or St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, Warrens. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 23, 2019