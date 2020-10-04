Passed away unexpectedly at her home on Sept. 26, 2020 at age 68. Nancy was a warm, kind and giving person who valued her many relationships with family, friends and neighbors. She was active in the community as a retiree as a reading tutor in St. Paul elementary schools, mortgage consultant, election judge, census taker, and other engagements. She loved to travel, visiting many countries. She actively participated in book and bridge clubs. She was an avid fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Minnesota Gophers, Minnesota Lynx, Twins and Vikings. Her passion for sports was only eclipsed by her talent to organize and entertain friends. For about 20 years straight, she hosted an annual miniature golf tournament that featured 18 elaborate holes carved neatly throughout her yard. Nancy was born on April 29, 1952, in Lincoln, Nebraska. She moved with her family to Edina and graduated from Edina High School in 1970. Nancy graduated from the University of Minnesota where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She went on to have a long and successful career in mortgage banking for several institutions. She is survived by her nephew Sam Winter and sister-in-law Cindy Winter, as well as Vince Morin, who later married Lois Winter, and Kathy Winter, who later married Fred Winter. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Lois, and her two brothers, Chuck and Freddy. A celebration of life will be held in the future when we can all gather to commemorate Nancy's remarkable life. A subsequent notice of such will issue. Should you wish to receive an email notification of this celebration, please send an email to rplunk2853@gmail.com. Memorials preferred to Clare Housing, 929 Central Ave. NE, Mpls, 55413.









