Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of the Cross
Nisswa, MN
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of the Cross
Nisswa, MN
Nancy Carol SCHREINER Obituary
Age 79, of Nisswa Died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at her home in Nisswa. Funeral Services will be at 11AM on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa. Rev. Kari Williamson will officiate and interment will be in the parish columbarium. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church in Nisswa. Nancy was born on February 25, 1940 in Baldwin, Wisconsin to Lyle and Frances (VanSomeren) Preble. She is a graduate of South St. Paul High School and furthered her education by attending nursing school at Minneapolis General. Nancy began her nursing career at Divine Redeemer Hospital in South St. Paul and later worked at Aspen Medical Group until her retirement. Nancy married Darrell Schreiner on July 30, 1960 in South St. Paul. She enjoyed reading, word finds, coffee with friends, and family time. Nancy especially enjoyed traveling and being adventurous; her favorite trips were in the family's camper and to the North Shore. In 1978, the couple purchased a cabin on Clark Lake where great times were spent swimming, on the lake, and being together as a family. Nancy was involved in Nisswa Women's Group, Pink Cupboard, Red Hats, and Breast Cancer Support Group. She was also a member of Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa. Nancy was an experienced and compassionate registered nurse. She will be missed by her husband of 60 years, her family and all who knew her. Nancy is survived by her loving husband, Darrell of Nisswa; children, David (Lenna) of Tripp, SD, Janet (Arlen) Mattern of Brainerd, Dean (Sarah) of Maple Grove; sister, Beverly (Al) Mamer of South St. Paul; grandchildren, Eric, Travis, and Michael. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Janice; and four legged companion, Ernie. Brenny Family Funeral Chapel www.brenny.com 218-828-5051
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 29, 2019
