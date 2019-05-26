|
|
Age 87 of Edina Passed away May 22, 2019 A longtime resident of Minneapolis, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Widowed at 41, her deep faith in God helped her raise 10 children and along the way be a role model and inspiration to many. She loved soaking up the sunshine, cheering for the Twins and Vikings, reading and doing her daily crosswords. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Chick, daughter Barb, her parents, sisters and brother. She is survived by her children Steve, Mary, Judy, Sue, Carol, Patty, Matt, Molly, Charlie, their spouses, 21 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday May 28 at 11:00 AM at St. Richard's Catholic Church, 7540 Penn Ave S with visitation one hour prior to Mass at the church. Memorials preferred to Catholic Charities.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 26, 2019