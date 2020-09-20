Of Woodbury, Minnesota April 24, 1954, passed away peacefully on September 14, 2020 surrounded by her devoted family. Nancy was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother and friend. She was a talented interior decorator, beautiful gardener, gracious host, but above all, a gentle caregiver and a compassionate listener. As a young woman Nancy excelled at speedskating. She was a member of Midway Speedskating Club, winning many national medals and titles. A bout of cancer ended her Olympic dreams prematurely. Yet she continued coaching for 25+ years, and it became a family affair. Nancy's sons competed internationally on Junior World and World Cup Teams, and Nancy and Joe enjoyed world travels as their number one fans. Survived by husband Joseph, sons Michael (Erin), Charles, Mac (Caitlyn), Mother Helen, siblings Mark, Annette (Eric) Ristau, Paula (Bob) Winsor, Rob (Katy) and Katie (Denny) Marquard, loving nieces and nephews, and many, many loyal friends. She is preceded in death by father Robert and sister Connie (George Leibson). A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Special thanks to Our Lady of Peace for their loving care of Nancy. And to her "skating moms" whom Nancy and family are forever grateful for their love and support. Memorials preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice. https://ourladyofpeacemn.org
