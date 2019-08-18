Home

White Funeral Home
14560 Pennock Ave
Apple Valley, MN 55124
952-432-2001
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
Hope Church
7477 145th St.
Apple Valley., MN
Nancy E. MODDERMAN


1956 - 2019
Nancy E. MODDERMAN Obituary
Age 63 of Apple Valley Passed away unexpectedly on August 14, 2019. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Gretchen Melgaard. She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Steven; sons, Jason and Kevin (Lindsey) Modderman; grandchildren, Casey and Melanie; siblings, Carol (Bill) Fish and Richard (Phyllis) Melgaard; also by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Hope Church, 7477 145th St. W., Apple Valley. White Funeral Home 952-432-2001 www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019
