Pioneer Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Christopher's Episcopal Church
2300 N. Hamline Ave.
Roseville, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Christopher's Episcopal Church
2300 N. Hamline Ave.
Roseville, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy REINHARDT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy E. (Hamm) REINHARDT

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy E. (Hamm) REINHARDT Obituary
Age 80 In the presence of our living Lord, Nancy embraced and entered the Kingdom of God, surrounded by her loving family. She passed away peacefully on April 29, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Kenny; brother, Phil Hamm; and sister-in-law, Gerry Hagen. Survived by children, Kari (Ed) Welter, Sandy (Mike) Wittmann, Dan (Monica); grand-children, Jennifer Olsen (Ben), Jodi Bostrom (Grant), Savannah Jensen (Jessica), Jocelynn and Justene Wittmann; great grandchildren, Adalie, Micah, Jasper, Benji, Charlotte, Wyatt; and nephews, Dave & Mike Hagen. A kind and loving wife, mother, grandma, friend, and neighbor. She rejoiced in all the beauty of God's creation and was a channel of His kindness throughout her life. Her faithful prayers and generosity to others leave an inspiring legacy. We are grateful for her sweet life and she will be missed beyond words. A dedicated kindergarten teacher that gave many the gift of learning, including Sunday school and home schooling. Nancy enjoyed and was active in many roles in the figure skating community. Memorial service 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 7 at ST. CHRISTOPHER'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 2300 N. Hamline Ave., Roseville. Visitation at the church from 10-11 AM Tuesday. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Christopher's Episcopal Church or Regions Hospital Heart Center. Attn. Dr. Moriarty. 640 Jackson St, St. Paul. MN 55101. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
Download Now