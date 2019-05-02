Age 80 In the presence of our living Lord, Nancy embraced and entered the Kingdom of God, surrounded by her loving family. She passed away peacefully on April 29, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Kenny; brother, Phil Hamm; and sister-in-law, Gerry Hagen. Survived by children, Kari (Ed) Welter, Sandy (Mike) Wittmann, Dan (Monica); grand-children, Jennifer Olsen (Ben), Jodi Bostrom (Grant), Savannah Jensen (Jessica), Jocelynn and Justene Wittmann; great grandchildren, Adalie, Micah, Jasper, Benji, Charlotte, Wyatt; and nephews, Dave & Mike Hagen. A kind and loving wife, mother, grandma, friend, and neighbor. She rejoiced in all the beauty of God's creation and was a channel of His kindness throughout her life. Her faithful prayers and generosity to others leave an inspiring legacy. We are grateful for her sweet life and she will be missed beyond words. A dedicated kindergarten teacher that gave many the gift of learning, including Sunday school and home schooling. Nancy enjoyed and was active in many roles in the figure skating community. Memorial service 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 7 at ST. CHRISTOPHER'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 2300 N. Hamline Ave., Roseville. Visitation at the church from 10-11 AM Tuesday. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Christopher's Episcopal Church or Regions Hospital Heart Center. Attn. Dr. Moriarty. 640 Jackson St, St. Paul. MN 55101. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550 Published in Pioneer Press on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary