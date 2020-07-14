1/1
Nancy Elizabeth ANDERSON
Born May 12, 1947 Age 73, of Mendota Heights Beloved wife, mother, sister, and grandmother. Peacefully went to heaven on July 12th at the age of 73, after a 40-year battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Preceded in death by loving parents Phillip and Alice Fay Haller and brother Ted. Beloved wife of Ross Anderson, mother of Jennifer (Quinton) Furr, and Robert (Grace) Anderson. Sister to Dennis (Jackie) Haller, Ted (Cathy) Haller, Tom Haller, Richard Haller, and Bonnie (Mark) Novy. Grandmother to Addy and Josie Furr and Mia and Eva Anderson. Funeral service at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2075 70th Street East, Inver Grove Heights, MN on July 15th at 2 P.M. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment immediately following funeral at Emanuel's Cemetery. Masks and social distancing mandated per family wishes. Memorials are preferred to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 14, 2020.
