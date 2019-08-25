Home

Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 738-9615
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
View Map
Nancy FUGERE Obituary
Age 74, of Florida Formerly from Cottage Grove, MN Passed away suddenly on August 9, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Maurice (Frenchy) and parents, Harold and June Cook. Known as "Grandma Nancy", she spent endless hours volunteering in the kindergarten classrooms at Hillside Elementary. Survived by children, Laura (Tim) Myers of Hastings, MN and Paul (Barbra) Fugere of Parrish, FL. Will be sadly missed by grandchildren, Jacob, Sarah and Katie Shogren, Kyle and Abigail Fugere. Celebration of Life on Friday, August 30th at 11:30 with visitation 2 hours prior at Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home, 2195 Woodlane Dr., Woodbury. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 25, 2019
