Simple Traditions by Bradshaw
488 Humboldt Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55107
(651) 767-9333
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:30 AM
Simple Traditions by Bradshaw
488 Humboldt Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55107
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:30 PM
Simple Traditions by Bradshaw
488 Humboldt Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55107
View Map
Beloved Daughter, Sister, Aunt, Friend One of the world's most athletic, sweetest, loving people made her tee time in heaven on May 13, 2019. Nancy worked as a CNA in order to provide means to pursue her true passions in the outdoors: golfing (she was Keller Golf Club champion numerous times), tennis, racquetball, skiing (she was an instructor at Buck Hill) and travel. her whole life was webbed together with athletic adventures. She also loved buying and selling cars. Generosity was at the core of Nancy's being. She was forever buying clothes for and seeing after the needs of her neighbors. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, John "Rudy" and Esther; and her niece, Patricia Kopet. She is survived by her sister, Gloria Axelson; nieces and nephews, Milton (Nancy) Kopet, Robert Kopet, Gloria "Susie" Gonzales, Melodee (Jeff) Beckman; many great-nieces and nephews, and many friends. Her funeral service will be 12:30PM Saturday, May 18 at SIMPLE TRADITIONS by BRADSHAW, 488 Humboldt Ave. S. with visitation one hour prior. Memorials preferred to Operation Smile. 651-767-9333
Published in Pioneer Press on May 16, 2019
