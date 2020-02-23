Home

Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550

Nancy J. ALLEN

Nancy J. ALLEN Obituary
Age 59, of Roseville Passed away on February 18, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Gene and Jean Allen. Survived by siblings, Laurie Koopmeiners and Dick (Elaine) Allen; nephews & nieces, Josh (Erin) Koopmeiners, Luke (Rachelle) Koopmeiners, Andrew (Lindsay) Allen, Martha (Jason) Amunrud; best friend, Mickey Eckert; and her dog, Sully. Memorial service 11 AM Saturday, February 29 at PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH OF THE WAY, 3382 Lexington Ave., Shoreview. Visitation at the church from 10-11 AM Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020
