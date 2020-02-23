|
|
Age 59, of Roseville Passed away on February 18, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Gene and Jean Allen. Survived by siblings, Laurie Koopmeiners and Dick (Elaine) Allen; nephews & nieces, Josh (Erin) Koopmeiners, Luke (Rachelle) Koopmeiners, Andrew (Lindsay) Allen, Martha (Jason) Amunrud; best friend, Mickey Eckert; and her dog, Sully. Memorial service 11 AM Saturday, February 29 at PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH OF THE WAY, 3382 Lexington Ave., Shoreview. Visitation at the church from 10-11 AM Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020