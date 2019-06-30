|
Went to the Lord on June 27, 2019. She will be greatly missed by everyone that knew her, especially her sister Mary Lou Foster & brother-in-law Richard Krawczewski; children Terry (Gene) Swinehart, JoAnn (Frank) Richie, John (Julie) Marsh, Bill Marsh, Kiki (Jake) Smith; grandchildren Samantha, Jennifer, Michael, Daniel, Mark, Matthew, Jacob, Vivian, Adam and Noah. A celebration of Nancy's life will be 11:00 Tuesday, (July 2, 2019) at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 1405 Sibley Memorial Hwy., Mendota Heights, with a visitation 2 hours prior. Interment Resurrection Cem. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on June 30, 2019