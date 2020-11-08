Loving Mother, Grandma and Sister Nancy was born on June 6, 1953. She is preceded in death just 16 months apart by husband, Wayne "Rick"; brothers, Ricky, Gary, Wayne and Ralph LaPenotiere: sister, Sheila Jeffrey. She is survived by daughter, Jenni (Matt) French; son, Brian (Mystery) Brinkman; granddaughters, Carli French, Millie Brinkman and soon to be grandchild in March; brother, Edward (Melanie) LaPenotiere; sister, Lynn (David) Elias; sister-in- law, Chris LaPenotiere: many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation Monday (November 16, 2020) 11:00 AM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul with Time of Sharing at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. You will be truly missed. You are with your true love again, XOXO. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com