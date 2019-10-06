Home

Nancy J. FREDRICKSON


1943 - 2019
Preceded in death by former husband, Steve Fredrickson, and by brother, Bob Hagerty. Survived by 2 children, Anne and Bob Fredrickson of St. Paul; 3 siblings, Mike (Angela) Hagerty of Kilkenny, Mary Jo Galvin of Oakdale, and Marjean (Bob) Lundquist of St. Paul. Visitation on Wednesday 10/9 from 2-4pm at Mueller Memorial, 835 Johnson Pkwy., St. Paul, with a Memorial Service starting at 4pm and a Reception following directly after the Service. In lieu of flowers donations are encouraged to , 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019
