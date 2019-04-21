|
|
Age 63 Passed away peacefully on April 16, 2019 at her home in Eagan, MN. Born December 5, 1955 to the late Harold & Dorothy Gullikson. Graduated from Bloomington Jefferson High School, Normandale Community College, and the University of Minnesota where she earned both her Bachelors and Masters Degrees. After college she worked two years for a rural telephone company in Devils Lake, ND, where she met her husband, Kevin Erickson. They were married in 1988 and enjoyed over 30 years together, traveling in the U.S. and Mexico, and spending a month in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico each winter. After retirement they spent winters in Mesa, AZ and returned to Minnesota and to their farm near Sheyenne, ND in the summer. Nancy enjoyed gardening, cooking, and spending time with family and friends. Nancy is survived by her husband, Kevin Erickson; sister, Kay (Ken) Steffenson; brothers, Gary Gullikson and James (Joy) Gullikson; and nine nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents; step-mother, Reidun (Johnson) Gullikson; and step-brother, Kent Johnson. Funeral service 11:00AM Friday, April 26, 2019 at House of Prayer Lutheran Church, 7625 Chicago Ave., Richfield, MN. Visitation 4-7PM Thursday (April 25) at Morris-Nilsen Funeral Chapel, 6527 Portland Ave. S., Richfield, MN and one hour prior at church. Morris Nilsen Chapel 612-869-3226 www.morrisnilsen.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019