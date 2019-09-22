|
|
(nee: Eschenbacher) Age 66 of Woodbury Went to be with the Lord on September 19th, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Melvin and Gertrude. Nancy is survived by her devoted husband of 46 years Mike; loving children Melissa of Woodbury and Mathew (Michelle) Kennedy of Eden Prairie. She was a loving grandmother to her 4 grandchildren; Shane, Miah, Mason, and Madelyn. Also survived by sister Janet (Frank) Spoden of Woodbury and brother John (Jane) Eschenbacher of Roseville; along with many brothers and sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends. Nancy helped shape the community of Woodbury during her decades of work at the Woodbury Chamber of Commerce and the Woodbury Community Foundation. She will be missed by many who loved her dearly. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am Friday, September 27th at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Woodbury, 4125 Woodbury Drive, 55129 with visitation starting at 9:30am. There will be a luncheon following Mass and all are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Immune Deficiency Foundation.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019