|
|
Age 71 of North Branch, Minnesota, formerly of South St. Paul, passed away June 7, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loved ones. Preceded in death by parents Chester and Bernadette Baumgart. Survived by husband Robert, son Mark, daughter Karin, daughter-in-law Lisa and grandchildren Nicole, Matthew and Lucas. Beloved by her sisters Carol (Al) Chandler and Judy Meyers, as well as by her nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, co-workers and many cherished friends. Nancy had an unsurpassed zest for life, a fascination with foreign lands and people, a passion for the ocean and deep love and devotion to her family and friends. Her kindness, affection and luminous smile touched all who knew her and her fearlessness and courage in the face of adversity was a true inspiration. Her indomitable spirit will live on in all who loved and knew her. Nancy did not want any services, but she instead wished to help others, particularly those battling ovarian cancer. Thus, the family requests anyone wishing to do so donate to the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance in her honor. https://secure.qgiv.com/event/account/825632/
Published in Pioneer Press from June 15 to June 16, 2019