Home

POWERED BY

Services
All Saints Lutheran Church
8100 Belden Blvd
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy SWENINGSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy J. SWENINGSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy J. SWENINGSON Obituary
Age 87, of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully on December 6, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Dorothy Pedersen; brother, Jerry. Nancy is survived by her children, Gail (Jon) Ivesdale, Judy (Dave) Bork, Dennis (Bonnie) Sweningson, Ellen (Steve) Laska; grandchildren, Jeff, Joe and Laura. Funeral Service will be 11 AM, Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at All Saints Lutheran Church, 8100 Belden Blvd., Cottage Grove, MN 55016 with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Interment will be at Newport Cemetery. Special thanks to Eagan Pointe Senior Living for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Animal Ark or Animal Humane Society of MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -