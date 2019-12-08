|
Age 87, of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully on December 6, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Dorothy Pedersen; brother, Jerry. Nancy is survived by her children, Gail (Jon) Ivesdale, Judy (Dave) Bork, Dennis (Bonnie) Sweningson, Ellen (Steve) Laska; grandchildren, Jeff, Joe and Laura. Funeral Service will be 11 AM, Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at All Saints Lutheran Church, 8100 Belden Blvd., Cottage Grove, MN 55016 with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Interment will be at Newport Cemetery. Special thanks to Eagan Pointe Senior Living for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Animal Ark or Animal Humane Society of MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 8, 2019